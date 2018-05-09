Campus officials warn students to take caution after mumps are diagnosed

The Hays County Local Health Department has diagnosed two Texas State University students with mumps and two other students with a probable case of the virus.

Three of the four cases are due to close contact, which is the primary way the virus spreads, according to the Hays County Health Department. The virus is rare.

The Office of Student Affairs stated in an email to students, faculty and staff that they are working with the health department to identify other close contacts. Potentially exposed persons will be notified by email as soon as possible.

Mumps, a viral infection that affects the salivary glands, can cause symptoms such as fever, headaches, body aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swelling of the salivary glands in the jaw or below the ear on either side.

It is recommended to seek medical care if symptoms of mumps appear or if any close contact has been made with a diagnosed person. Students can make an appointment with the Student Health Center by calling their office.