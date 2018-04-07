UPD issues statement on flyers from previous semesters

By Katie Burrell and Sawyer Click

The University Police Department released a statement updating students on the current investigation into the racist flyers posted last semester on campus.

The statement comes four months after the most recent incident and is a compilation of already reported facts. UPD states eight men are responsible for the flyers, which depicted white supremacist imagery and directions to white nationalist organizations.

The flyers were taken down and the men, who were not Texas State students, were given criminal trespass warnings. UPD will not release further information regarding the identities of the men.