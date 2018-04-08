UPD issues statement on fliers from previous semesters

The University Police Department released a statement updating students on the current investigation into the racist fliers posted last semester.

The statement comes four months after the most recent incident and is a compilation already reported facts. UPD stated that eight men are responsible for the fliers, which depicted white supremacist imagery and directions to white nationalist organizations.

The fliers were taken down and the men, who were not Texas State students, were given criminal trespass warnings. UPD will not release further information regarding the identities of the men.