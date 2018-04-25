Three-year alcohol permit approved for Hilton Garden Inn

The Planning and Zoning Commission met April 24 to consider a Qualified Watershed Protection Program and a three-year Conditional Use Permit for Hilton Garden Inn.

The first agenda item under public hearings was to consider the “approval of the Qualified Watershed Protection Plan Phase 2 for the Fitzroy Apartment Complex and the extension of the Cottonwood Parkway located at the corner of Sadler Drive and Cottonwood Parkway.”

The Commission moved to motion the approval of the Qualified Watershed Protection Plan. The Commission unanimously approved Phase 2 due to the assurance by the engineers that the Fitzroy Apartment Complex would not face flood problems in the case of serious storm rains.

The second item on the public hearing agenda was to “consider a request from Richard Weik, on behalf of Action Hotel Group, for a renewal of a Conditional Use Permit to allow the sale of mixed beverages for on-premise consumption at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 2131 North IH 35.”

Hilton Garden Inn requested a lifetime–as opposed to a three-year–C.U.P. for mixed beverages sales, however approval was denied because the commission feared the precedent it might set.

The motion to approve a three-year C.U.P. instead received unanimous approval under staff recommendations. Recommendations included the C.U.P. be valid for three years, provided standards are met subject to the point system and that the permit should be posted in the same area and manner as the Certificate of Occupancy.

The agenda for the meeting is available on the City of San Marcos’ website. The next meeting will be held on May 9.