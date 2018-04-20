Students dance before finals at River Fest

Music, popsicles and free stuff are just what students needed before their focus shifted to finals week.

Student Association for Campus Activities brought the 15th annual River Fest back to Sewell Park. Students kicked back April 19 by the river eating popsicles by Poptopia, playing carnival games and listening to music music. At sunset River Fest welcomed DJ Back2Life who got students up on their feet and dancing until dark.

SACA plans River Fest just before finals each year to give students a last chance to have fun on campus with friends before testing and leaving for summer. The event was free and open to the public, so there were groups of friends, children and even the elderly who showed up to be in a fun environment.

Maria Galindo, SACA pride and traditions coordinator and elementary education senior, has been part of SACA for four years now and said she always looks forward to planning River Fest.

“Students get a chance to be stress free on one of the most beautiful parts of campus and everyone likes free stuff,” Galindo said.

Sponsors of the event included River City, Monster Energy, Hillside Ranch Apartments, Treehouse Apartments and Coca Cola. Sponsors gave away free shirts, food and other accessories before the concert started.

The games and popsicles were put away when the EDM experience featuring Back2Life began at 7 p.m. The DJ catered to all audience members, playing and mixing genres of music from ’90s pop to the latest rap. As it got dark students danced by the stage to the music with glow sticks in hand.

A different musical guest is brought to showcase River Fest every year to allow the community to experience a variety of artists and performers.

Hosting an event at the river might raise concern regarding littering and trash, but the river was blocked off from River Fest attendees. A team of students from Student Volunteer Connection made sure to clean the park after the event.

Jonathon Adams, president of student volunteer connection and physical geography senior, said he likes the idea behind campus held events despite making the area prone to littering.

“It’s a good opportunity for students to get involved with vendors and think about volunteering next year either with picking up trash or planning with SACA,” Adams said. “(Attendees) need to be conscious of where they are leaving their trash.”

River Fest is a fun way to wrap up the semester and an opportunity for students to take part in one of the last campus activities.

Esmeralda Valdez, fashion merchandising sophomore, attended River Fest for the first time. Valdez heard about the event while she was walking around campus and said she was intrigued because it was held at the river.

“It set the mood for the kind of things (SACA) hosts and now I’m interested in attending (its) other events to have fun with other students on campus,” Valdez said.

SACA hosts approximately 60 events every school year. To keep up with the events, visit SACA’s twitter @sacatxst.