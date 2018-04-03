Student Government passes Time Capsule Authorization Act

Student Government passed the Time Capsule Authorization Act at the April 2 meeting with a majority vote.

The act authorizes the purchase of a time capsule to preserve Texas State history for generations to come and creates a presidential council on matters regarding the capsule.

Student senators read the High School Students Vote Too Outreach Act and the We Don’t Keep Secrets Act. The two pieces of legislation will be voted on next week at Student Government’s last meeting of the Clegg-Merritt administration.

The High School Students Vote Too Outreach Act would create a program in which representatives from Student Government would visit local high schools to inform students about the voting process and register eligible students to vote.

The We Don’t Keep Secrets Act would prohibit the use of a secret ballot vote. The goal is to add transparency to the organization as the secret ballot is ordinarily used by representatives on controversial pieces of legislation.

Additionally, articles of impeachment were drafted for Senator-at-large Christian Sears after screenshots of him harassing former students surfaced. The articles of impeachment will be read during the next Student Government meeting.