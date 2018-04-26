Strahan construction continues through May commencement

The University Events Center project’s remodeling and expansion of the Strahan Coliseum are over halfway done. The changes are not expected to influence graduation ceremonies.

The construction of Strahan Coliseum is expected to be completed in November. Commencement ceremonies will continue to be held in Strahan while sections of the facilities are being worked on.

The project began September 2016 and is estimated to cost $62.5 million. The changes will include an additional 1,800 seats, a loading dock with access to the lower court level and locker rooms, totaling at over 81,000 square feet added to the facility.

Other additions will include a pedestrian plaza, elevator, concessions and a new main entrance that will be seen from Aquarena Springs Drive.

Baleigh Morgan, an international studies senior, is set to graduate in May with the Liberal Arts College, one of the largest commencement ceremonies at Texas State.

“We have to arrive in Jowers and check in with our academic advisers,” Morgan said. “But we haven’t got much information about graduation yet.”

Morgan said the information she received about her commencement ceremony has been through a TRACS site she was added to after her application for graduation was accepted. Nowhere on the site is there any specific mention about the construction project at Strahan Coliseum.

Jowers Center, adjacent to Strahan Coliseum and opposite from the majority of the construction, will be used for staging graduates before the ceremonies begin.

Strahan related construction is not expected to impact the commencement ceremonies, as there is no explicit mention on the Texas State commencement website of any additional construction-related issues.

For students walking the stage, friends and families, increased traffic is expected.

Information on event parking and local construction can be found on the Texas State website as well.

Commencement ceremonies in August are expected to be held in Strahan Coliseum.

More information, updates and a live construction project webcam can be found on the Texas State Finance and Support Services Division website.