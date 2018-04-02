Screenshots of senator’s messages spark controversy, talk of impeachment

A Student Government senator authored articles of impeachment against Sen. Christian Sears following the spread screenshots of his messages with a former student via social media.

@ExposeTXST, an anonymous Twitter page “dedicated to representing and reporting the mistreatment of marginalized students at Texas State,” released a series of messages between Sears, former vice-presidential candidate, and Stephanie Marie Sauceda, an alumna who is now a high school teacher. The conversations came directly from Facebook and its Messenger app.

Sears messaged her after she posted his words on the Student Government page, according to Sauceda. In the messages, Sears went after the targeted individual’s family.

“You are trash, just like your dad LMAO have fun good luck,” Sears stated in his messages. “You’re a slut in Brownsville who can’t even go out to a bar without some girl trying to kick your ass.”

The conversations continued with a direct attack on the targeted individual’s father and included a mugshot.

“So who did your dad assault,” Sears stated in his messages. “Was it your mom? What about your youngest brother, I hope not him. When I’ll become a prosecutor, I’m going to make sure that pieces of garbage like this do every bit of time they deserve. Don’t you just love the 1st amendment?”

Sears said the altercation started on Facebook about a politically sensitive matter.

“I posted a photo of her mentally ill father who abuses the family,” Sears said. “There was nothing illegal about it. I found the information online. (Stephanie) seems to be crying wolf.”

The Twitter account that leaked the messages, as well as several students including Sen. Elijah Miller, are calling for Sears to step down or face impeachment. During Student Government’s April 2 meeting, two students came up to the podium to share their grievances and asked for the resignation of Sears.

“Student leaders are expected to hold themselves to a higher standard, and it is shockingly apparent that Sen. Sears is unable to do so,” Miller said. “His comments were abhorrent and reprehensible, to say the least. Leadership goes beyond public life. It also encompasses how one decides to conduct themselves in private.”

On his Twitter page Sears said he has filed a police report with the University Police Department, whom allegedly said it looked like a case of slander and libel, according to Sears.

“I’m the one being harassed,” Sears said. “I asked her to stop several times. If a woman says she was harassed and it involves a male politician, then you’re screwed.”

Sen. Miller has already drafted articles of impeachment. However, he has yet to present them to Student Government.