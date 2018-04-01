Scammers pose as San Marcos Police Department via phone

he San Marcos Police Department is warning the public about a new scam that involves callers spoofing SMPD’s phone number.

“A victim of this scam received a phone call appearing to come from the San Marcos Police Department’s line, 512-753-2108,” a city press release stated.

According to the release, the scammer on the line said the resident had an outstanding warrant for unpaid medical bills and must pay immediately.

The release stated that after researching the phone number and seeing it matched SMPD’s dispatch number, the victim agreed to purchase pre-paid cards and sent the scammer almost $300.

“The City of San Marcos will never call a customer seeking payment over the phone. Never give credit, debit or gift card information over the phone to someone unfamiliar who asks you for this information,” the release stated.

This warning comes just three days after the Texas State Information Security Office released an email of a phishing attempt on-campus.

Several people on campus received a fake meeting notification through their bobcat email on March 27. The email asked participants to click a link and then provide and update their NET ID credentials, according to the Information Security office.

“The messages were malicious phishing attempts to gather login information from Texas State users. The message was not sent by any legitimate office or department,” stated the email from the Information Security office.

SMPD said people who suspect they have been the victim of a scammer should immediately call the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108.

Individuals who are suspicious of other messages can send them as attachments to abuse@txstate.edu for examination by the Information Security Office; include the message details or send the email as an attached .msg or .eml file.