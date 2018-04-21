Residents of Pointe San Marcos work to collect on damages

Residents of the Pointe San Marcos are still waiting to receive compensation for damages to personal belongings that occurred during the storm following the torrential rain two weeks ago.

On the morning of March 28, Jordan Kress, business management junior, found his Ford F-150 covered in approximately five feet of water.

Kress said he attempted to contact the Pointe’s management but was told repeatedly they were busy in meetings.

“I emailed again, asking for their policy number and the name of their insurance,” Kress said. “They emailed me back saying, ‘I do not have an accurate phone number or policy number to provide you with as of yet.”

Omar Salinas, economics junior, said his BMW was fully submerged when the Pointe’s parking garage flooded and has since filed an insurance claim through his provider.

“(Pointe management) just (hasn’t) really done anything,” Salinas said. “The Pointe said they were sending their adjusters and mine got here before them.”

Mark Evans, a spokesperson for the Pointe, said the complex is still waiting on the insurance adjusters to get back with the full damage assessment. The building remained relatively unscathed despite the damage to residents’ cars and belongings.

“From what I understand, the residents were told to report to their insurance companies and we would follow up once we got the assessment back,” Evans said.

No time frame was given for the reports and claim to become finalized.

“We just don’t know a whole lot, until we hear back from insurance adjusters and get everything back in front of us,” Evans said.

Salinas, Kress and other residents of Pointe San Marcos plan to pursue legal action soon.