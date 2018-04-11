Planning and Zoning Commission approves alcohol permits

Planning and Zoning Commission met April 10 to approve restricted and conditional parking permits for Crafthouse Kitchen and Japan Latino Sushi & Steak.

The Commission held a public hearing of a request by Allen Shy, on behalf of Shy Penn LTD., for an amendment to the Restricted Conditional Use Permit that allows the sale of mixed beverages for on-premise consumption at Crafthouse Kitchen.

The Commission unanimously approved CUP-18-07 requiring that the permit remain valid for three years, provided standards are met subject to the point system. The permit shall be shown as the certificate of occupancy, and that food shall be available to patrons in all areas of the restaurant that meets the requirements of a restricted conditional use permit.

The second item on the agenda was a public hearing of a request by Wade Lin, on behalf of Mark Van Kleef, for a renewal of an existing Conditional Use Permit that allows the sale of beer and wine for on-premise consumption at Japan Latino Sushi & Steak.

The Commission unanimously approved CUP-18-08 requiring that the CUP remain valid for the TABC license, provided standards are met, subject to the point system and that the CUP be posted in the same area and manner as the Certificate of Occupancy.

The final item on the agenda was a request for feedback on the San Marcos 10-year Capital Improvements Program. The Capital Improvements Program is a long-range plan and schedule for capital projects and system assets that identifies option for financial projects. The CIP focuses on four funding sources, that includes general fund projects, drainage funds, electrical funds and wastewater funds. Planning and Zoning’s role in the CIP program is to review the list of recommended capital improvements found necessary before submitting it to City Council.

The agendas of the meeting is available on the city of San Marcos’ website. The next meeting will be held on April 24.