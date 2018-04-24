Leaving a team better than it was found

With his senior year coming to a close, pitcher Cam Baird chose to open up about himself and the legacy he plans to leave.

Baird came to Texas State in the fall of 2017 after transferring from Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado. He played two seasons with the Trinidad Trojans before moving to San Marcos.

Last season, Baird made 26 appearances on the mound with 15 starts. The senior recorded 79 strikeouts as a Trojan with only 25 walks.

Baird started in 14 games as a Bobcat and accumulated a 5.76 ERA with a 1-8 record on the mound. He also logged 36 strikeouts with a season-high of seven.

This season, Baird has an overall record of 7-1-3, with a season-high of five strikeouts during the game against Appalachian State.

“I love it here,” Baird said. “Last year was really tough for us, but this year is going better.”

Baird has made major plays for the Bobcats and that was noted by head coach Ty Harrington in the post-game press conference against Stephen F. Austin University.

“We needed somebody to come in and slow the game down for us,” Harrington said. “We couldn’t seem to get a zero on the scoreboard for (Stephen F. Austin University). We needed to get a zero where maybe we could cut the distance down. Cam Baird did just that. He went out there and pitched really well.”

Aside from baseball, Baird also enjoys football and basketball.

“My favorite sport to watch is football, but my favorite sport to play is basketball,” Baird said. “My favorite football player is Cam Newton, but it isn’t just because of his name. I am a huge Panthers fan. Lebron James is my favorite basketball player. He is the greatest of all time.”

During the off-season, Baird goes back home to a town where there is not much excitement. However, everything is laid-back and endorsed with family time.

“There is not much to do in my town,” Baird said. “You can drive from one end of the town to the other in like five minutes. Because there is not much to do, my family and I usually sit at home and hang out. We play board games and do family stuff.”

Senior year means leaving a legacy for the up and coming players. However, Baird just wants to leave the team better than how he found it.

“I want to leave the program better than I found it,” Baird said. “That was kind of my motto while I was in junior college and it is still the same. With the new guys coming in, the seniors should create a better culture.”