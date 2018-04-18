Laura Ingraham is the April fool

The month of April has descended upon us and TV and radio host, Laura Ingraham, is the fool.

The controversial face of “The Ingraham Angle” recently mocked a Parkland, Fla., shooting survivor for not getting accepted by a few universities. Ingraham tweeted, “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.).”

Hogg sent out a list of Ingraham’s top advertisers shortly after, insinuating the companies should boycott her programming.

It was not until establishments like TripAdvisor, Nestle and Wayfair took action that Ingraham finally apologized for her belittling words.

It is difficult to believe her change of heart was genuine or authentic because she did not apologize until her words negatively impacted her image.

It is not surprising Ingraham would deride a young man wanting his voice to be heard, given her earlier reference to the March For Our Lives protest as “political theater lacking substance.” Doing so on social media, however, tells a detailed narrative about her character.

Ingraham’s remarks continue to obstruct the progress that has taken place in this country. She has condemned individuals whose opinions differ from “right-wing” ideologies on more than one occasion.

Earlier this year, Ingraham stated NBA champion, LeBron James, needs to “shut up and dribble.” The bold declaration took place after James made comments about President Donald Trump.

Ingraham’s disagreement with James’ words is reasonable. Disrespecting an entire fraternity of athletes is not. Her utterance not only applies to him; it pertains to every competitor who has ever spoken out. To imply athletes need to focus more on performing and less on advocating is absurd.

Laura Ingraham’s mockery should not stop incoming, current and former college students from speaking out. Just as David Hogg and LeBron James displayed, strength is the only option. Challenging opinions is good for society, but willful ignorance is not. Laura Ingraham must learn to speak without belittling as an educated individual.