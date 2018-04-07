Humans of San Marcos: Monique Valle

“I got vitiligo when I was 16. Basically, it’s the loss of pigmentation of the skin. After I got it my hair started coming out white. I’ve been to so many doctors and no one really knows why it happens and there is no cure for it. I was on medication for about 3 years and it kind of helped but it made me an ugly person; it changed my attitude so I stopped taking it. It took me a while to get used to it and now I’m just like ‘this is me’ and I can’t do anything about it. I have learned to embrace that. It was scary (at first) because I was in high school and it’s a phase with bullies and kids and they don’t really understand it. I went through a little depression with that, but my family is very supportive and they helped me through that. I have learned to love myself.”