Greek organizations apply for reinstatement, commit to training program

Greek fraternity and sorority chapters are officially able to apply for reinstatement under new university guidelines.

The fraternity and sorority chapters had until March 30 to complete the first step of reinstatement. All 30 eligible chapters completed the first step and are able to hold meetings, plan programs and plan events. The chapters are prohibited from hosting events with alcohol until August under the new guidelines.

The organizations are returning after a four-month-long suspension caused by the death of a fraternity pledge.

The next steps will be occurring over the remainder of this semester and during the 2018-19 academic year.

“Our goal is for the 30 eligible organizations to complete the reinstatement process,” Bob Dudolski, assistant dean of students said. “At this stage, it is up to the individual organizations to make that decision if they wish to return to Texas State.”

Joanne Smith, vice president of Student Affairs, presented the Fraternity and Sorority Recommitment & Reinstatement Program document Feb. 26. The program outlines the eight key components that are expected of all returning chapters.

According to the program document, all fraternity and sorority chapters will be required to attend a Phired Up Recruitment training to educate all members about the appropriate recruitment process for their specific governing council.

All chapter leaders will be required to attend social excellence training, which will help guide potential members to make informed decisions about their lifelong membership choice in a fraternity or sorority. Training will be completed May 1. Additional training will be completed during the 2018-2019 academic year.

Key components of the document include new membership education, risk reduction events, monitoring and training, chapter advisors and faculty/staff advisory certification; leadership development and submission of The Chapter Advancement & Awards Program.

Fraternity or sorority chapters that do not comply with the conditions of reinstatement may face sanctions through the university’s student organization conduct process and from the Fraternity/Sorority Conduct Review Board. A noncompliant organization could lose its recognition if it is found to not meet the conditions of the reinstatement.

Smith said she believes the culture and philosophy involved with Greek fraternity and sorority chapters can have a positive impact on the university, its students and the community.

“The goal of the suspension was not to punish the chapters.” Smith said. “(The goal was) to take a step back and explore how we could improve our Greek affairs system so it has both a positive and more impactful outcome for students and the university.”

Greek Governing Councils include the Interfraternity Council, Panhellenic Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council and Multicultural Greek Council. The organizations will be expected to show consistent progress in developing a positive Greek culture, make a commitment to the core values of Texas State, and to the ideals of their respective national organizations.