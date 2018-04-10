Favorite place to hear live music and best night life: The Marc

The Marc was voted best venue to hear live music and experience the nightlife of downtown.

Omar Dawoud, The Marc’s owner, said he attributes most of the venue’s success to the experience it brings to San Marcos residents.

“We do what we do for the community,” Dawoud said. “We try to provide an experience. That’s the number one goal. If people are happy, we’re happy.”

This semester, The Marc hosted acts from various genres, including EDM artist Rezz and the country music group Koe Wentzel. The Marc recently announced a performance May 18 by hip-hop artist Tory Lane.

“We try to bring in acts that typically won’t come to San Marcos,” Dawoud said. “We try to focus on artists that usually direct their shows to Austin, San Antonio or other major markets. Our idea is to bring these major market artists to a small town for Texas State students.”

In the spirit of inclusion, The Marc’s management attempts to provide something for everyone by offering special events monthly including Emo Night and Latin Night.

Over a thousand dollars were raised March 29 during The Marc’s Dancing for DACA and Latin night. The proceeds from the door sales were donated to the advancement of Deferred Action for Childhood Ariivals students in Texas.

The Marc is open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 120 E Sa Antonio St.