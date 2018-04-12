Favorite burger place: Taproom

Vintage beer tap handles, a variety of rugged decor and a moose head garnished with string lights creates an eclectic atmosphere perfect for chowing down on a juicy burger.

Taproom Pub & Grub won the San Marcos Stars favorite burger place and has been a favorite in San Marcos since its opening in 1994. The atmosphere and wide selection of beers on tap combine to create a cozy establishment for students, alumni and locals alike.

A variety of generously portioned burgers are available for any type of taste bud. Each of them is topped with a signature sweet bun, served with crisp lettuce and tomato on the side and grilled to juicy perfection.

For those who like to keep it classy, The Works Burger topped with mushrooms, crispy onions and bacon is a popular choice. The Hell Burger, served with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos and hot wings sauce is perfect for those who live their life on the spicy side. Bobcats of all ages love the Taproom original Queso Cheeseburger.

Daniel Zinda, Taproom bartender and manager-on-duty, has worked at the restaurant for about four years. He said there is never a short supply of people coming to show their visiting family and friends the unique burgers and beers.

“I started off in the kitchen when I first worked here, so I know first hand all about cooking and how many we go through in a day,” Zinda said. “On graduation (days), I bet we make 300 to 450 burgers in a day.”

Taproom is located on the Square at 129 E Hopkins St. and is open from 11:30-12:00 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday. The restaurant is open late until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Those under the age of 21 must enter before 6:00 p.m. on all days of the week.