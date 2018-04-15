Fashion Week struts through San Marcos

After a week of learning opportunities, it was bright lights and music for the runway with models debuting the collections of fresh designers.

For the second year in a row J’Kenya Garrett, international studies junior, coordinated Texas State Fashion Week with a fashion show. She and a team of students, independent of an organization gave future entrepreneurs in the fashion industry a chance to feel empowered and learn something new about this field of work.

After seeing the lack of a fashion week at Texas State Garrett took it upon herself to make a learning experience out of facilitating the events. Her personal future goals include producing fashion shows for the top designers and models, so she was able to do this on a smaller scale at Texas State.

“Next year is my last year so we’re going to do (a fashion week) in the fall and one in the spring so we can get the trial and error out of the way and the spring one will be the best,” Garrett said. “I want the spring one to be phenomenal since it’s my last one.”

Throughout the week Garrett and the others hosted promotional events. Fliers were passed out in the Quad, fashion and entertainment entrepreneurs held a panel, and keynote speakers informed students about marketing. There was also a day for anyone who signed up to give back to the community by helping out with homes in the community, and finally, April 13 was the fashion show. There were four collections in total with five designers. Three of the designers were Texas State students. Models were cast in February at both Texas State and The University of Texas.

On April 14 Cuauhtemoc Hall opened its doors at 8 p.m. for the fashion show. Guest were lined up outside to ensure good seating for themselves. When guests walked in, they immediately noticed the fashion runway that stretched across the venue. In the middle area between where the models walked around was a presentation of tree branches with unique lighting in between. Music was being played by a DJ and the room was quickly filled with an audience of about 400 people.

The show kicked off with the first collection of Amarion James, marketing sophomore, who created each piece on his own, learning how to sew from YouTube.

James said after modeling at last years fashion show, Garrett pushed him to do what he has always wanted to do- design his own collection. James said designing clothes is his number one passion, but does not want to limit himself. He sees a future where it is possible to be a model, design and have his own business.

The models were wearing wings, durags, fluffy dresses and revealing women’s tops. He would have a few models in white and then the next model would be wearing bright red. He did not follow any sort of pattern.

“I wanted to make people feel uncomfortable with my collection,” James said. “Society makes us conform to what everyone wants and my collection showcases we can all be who we want.”

Dru’Emery Smith, exercise sports science sophomore, modeled for James’ designs, and said it is a very sexy, unique collection. She has prior experience as a model and really enjoys modeling.

“I wasn’t always pretty growing up, and now I enjoy modeling,” Smith said. “I want to walk in New York fashion week in the future.”

The crowd cheered as each model began walking and a videographer captured the whole show.

Fashion Week wrapped up April 14 with a day party at Ramon Lucio Park featuring DJ Tureel and Good Bros Chicken.

Fashion Week has given students the chance to experience and learn more about the fashion industry in their respective roles. To keep up with Garrett’s future fashion events check out her twitter @misshoutexas.