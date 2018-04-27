Farewell to our Bobcats

In a matter of days, several thousands of Texas State students will commemorate stressful nights and unforgettable weekends by marching across Strahan Coliseum, shaking the hand of President Denise Trauth and receiving their diploma.

Graduating seniors can stand proud, each with their own unique story of triumph. Among pride may be sorrow for the end of a time we will only get once in our lives. Among pride and sorrow may be joy and excitement to begin the profession they have worked tirelessly to earn. And among that cocktail of emotions there may be fear, fear of what comes after graduation.

It is not unusual that many seniors will graduate without their first job lined up for them. It can be frightening to not know what will come after commencement day, but the wiser student embraces the ambiguity of life. The only time life is truly unambiguous are the moments before death.

One of the privileges of youth is being able to adapt to rough situations. The current American standard demands that students have their lives together before they even enter their profession. However, the current life expectancy in the United States is about 80 years. This means that even if the 20-somethings that graduate this year make all of the wrong decisions for 10 years, they still have 50 years to build the life they want.

With those projections, there is little reason to be discouraged by what may or may not come following graduation.

Graduates should hold steadfast to the habits and values they have learned at Texas State and continue to build on them as they move throughout life. Whether good or bad, minute or grand, the experiences we all have here at Texas State will define us and determine the type of citizens we become. Above all, graduates should feel fulfilled so long as they are leaving this university with more than they arrived with.

As Martin Luther King said, “intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.” The University Star offers congratulations for all graduating Bobcats and wishes them the best in all of their endeavors.