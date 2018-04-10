Best Tattoo Shop: Mystic Marks Tattoo Co.

Due to its success, popularity and age as the first tattoo shop in the city, Mystic Marks Tattoo Co. was named the best tattoo shop in San Marcos.

Mystic Marks Tattoo Co. was founded in 1993 by Texas State alumna Jan Van Zandt and her son Corey Van Zandt.

Mystic Marks Tattoo Co. is located at 316 N. LBJ Drive and specializes in custom tattoos and professional piercings.

Offering brilliantly designed tattoos by talented artists, Mystic Marks Tattoo Co. will deliver the tattoo the customer’s been dreaming of.

David Potter, a tattoo artist who joined Mystic Marks in 1995, was humbled to hear about the award and the positive feedback.

“We work really hard to offer great service and to make this place a great environment for guests,” Potter said. “It’s really humbling to see the shop get recognized for that.”

Mystic Marks Tattoo Co. has a high percentage of positive online reviews claiming the shop offers patient, skillful and dedicated service. The shop is open Monday through Wednesday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

