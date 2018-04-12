Best liquor: Twin Liquors

Coming out on top for best liquor in town is Twin Liquors. With over 80 stores and four in San Marcos, Twin Liquors has served affordable wine, beer and spirits to central Texans for decades.

Bobcats and local residents who are of age can visit one of the many local stores for beer, wine, cider and other malt beverages. Because of liquor laws in the state of Texas, Twin Liquors is one of the only stores in town to carry distilled spirits, which are not sold in grocery stores or gas stations.

Twin Liquors was first opened in Austin and now spans as far as Waco, north Houston and south of San Antonio.

“Twin Liquors is honored to be a part of the San Marcos community and we appreciate the votes for best liquor store in town,” said marketing director Sandra Spalding.

Customers should just make sure they stop by one of the four locations in San Marcos. There is a location at 201 Moore St, 1160 Thorpe Ln #101, 102 Wonder World Dr #403 and 9455 Ranch Rd 12. Each location is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Of course, always drink responsibly and never drink and drive.