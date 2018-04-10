Best Italian Restaurant: Italian Garden

Italian Garden has been deemed the best Italian restaurant and has served high-quality Italian entrées in San Marcos since 2000.

The award-winning dining room serves Italian dishes at affordable prices, ranging from its popular chicken tetrazzini to tortellini served with creamy pesto sauce. The plethora of seafood choices, such as the shrimp scampi, are made to conquer any taste buds. Italian Garden offers a variety of delicious cheesecake desert.

Italian Garden has achieved a near perfect rating on Google reviews. The comfortable atmosphere has given it a reputation as a family-style restaurant.

Italian Garden takes pride in its friendly, upbeat environment. The rich Italian fragrance along with the friendly staff have kept individuals coming back.

“We provide a total package that includes a family environment and amazing food,” said employee Jet Zenele.

Italian Garden is located at 415 N LBJ Drive and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.