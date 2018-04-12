Best dessert: Rhea’s Ice Cream

Made by hand and with the freshest ingredients, Rhea’s offers over a dozen flavors of ice cream.

The store offers ice cream in a cup, cone, brownie, cookie sandwich, milkshake or even a pint or half-gallon container. Rhea’s also offers vegan ice cream for the lactose intolerant or dairy abstainers. In addition to ice cream, Rhea’s also serves espresso, with or without ice cream included.

Founded by Rhea Ortamond, Rhea’s Ice Cream operates with quality ice cream in mind. Ortamond has since sold the business and moved away, but the original recipes that remain have become local favorites.

The ice cream selections are a combination of original and seasonal flavors, with a flavor of the month. Customers have input on which flavors will be added and offered.

“We put a lot of work into our ice cream,” said Cheyenne Kotowski, employee. “It’s so cool to have our tiny shop make such a strong connection with the local community.”

Located on North LBJ, the shop is a short walk from campus. With hours extended 12-10 p.m. seven days a week, delicious ice cream can finish a romantic dinner nearby or even prelude a nightly trip to the square.