Best BBQ in San Marcos: Kent Black’s BBQ

Kent Black’s BBQ is a family-owned restaurant that started back in 1932 and is currently in its fourth generation. The BBQ restaurant was selected for the San Marcos Stars Best BBQ award, courtesy of The University Star. The restaurant won by one vote against AJ’s Ranch Road Grill.

Kent Black is a third generation pit master from the 84-year-old original establishment in Lockhart, otherwise known as the barbecue capital of Texas. Luckily for San Marcos residents, Black manages the restaurants in Lockhart and San Marcos.

Kent Black’s BBQ that is located on 510 Hull Street. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to barbecue and savory sides, the restaurant features live music when musicians are available.

Chansey Pullen, from San Antonio, reviewed the establishment and said she would definitely come back for more authentic barbecue and lack of line.

“Homeward bound from San Antonio and wanted to return to Salt Lick or Lockhart. This was an excellent find along our route instead,” Pullen said. “Friendly staff, great atmosphere and smoky BBQ.”