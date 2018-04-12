Best Automobile Shop:Nichols Tire & Automotive and Texas Express Lube & Auto

The people have voted, and the best auto service in town is a tie.

Nichols Tire & Automotive and Texas Express Lube & Auto are servicing students’ and local residents’ cars.

Nichols Tire & Automotive is located on the Square at 301 N LBJ Drive and is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fernando Murra, owner and mechanic at Nichols, said its services keep people on the road.

Murra said the shop offers the best tires at the best price. Shop workers change tires and flats as well as give oil changes, maintenance and repair work. The independent shop has been around for over 35 years but Murra has been the owner for the past four years.

“We do our best to fix cars and do right by (students) to get them on the road quickly,” Murra said. “It’s a privilege to be (a San Marcos Star). The efforts you put into helping students and customers, to be recognized that you are doing your best at it is very satisfactory.”

Texas Express Lube & Auto is also located near campus at 110 S CM Allen Pkwy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Sabastian Ramirez, manager of Texas Express, said he became a mechanic because he likes to work with cars. He worked in the auto shop at his high school and enjoyed seeing how different cars work.

Ramirez said the location has been an auto shop since the’ 70s but has been Texas Express for about three years. Texas Express is a chain business with locations in Kerrville and Luling. The location has been voted ‘Best in Hays County’ for a third year in a row by San Marcos Daily Record.

“We try to help out college students the best we can,” Ramirez said. “We offer student discounts, will let them know ‘hey this is looking really bad’ or ‘everything is looking good. (We) like to help inform (college students). We want to give them the heads up that ‘we aren’t here trying to get one over on you, we are just trying to make sure your car stays running.'”