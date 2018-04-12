Best Asian restaurant: Kobe

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse keeps customers coming back for more with a variety of Japanese foods, sushi and hibachi grills.

The family-oriented restaurant opened its doors in 2005 and has won the San Marcos Stars’ best Asian cuisine for three years in a row. Kobe is currently closed due to renovations but is expected to open at its new location 210 Springtown Way this spring.

The new location is aiming to create an even better experience than before featuring a full size bar that will be open until 2 a.m. There will also be a new 100 inch TV to host games and a separate hibachi area with six tables.

Kobe is a growing business, having transitioned from a smaller building to a bigger one while in San Marcos. It began renovations in March after having plans to renovate for about a year. It is opening a new location at the end of the month in Live Oak, Texas.

Aitiana Sanchez, psychology senior, went to Kobe about once a week until it temporarily closed. Her favorite sushi rolls include the fire roll and the double j roll.

“The quality of the food is really good, and the prices are amazing,” Sanchez said. “It’s always super good and super fresh.”

The lunch and dinner specials make going weekly affordable for a college student according to Sanchez.

Some of Kobe’s deals include endless sushi, ladies’ night and college night and on the weekends, kids eat free.

Kobe typically opens seven days a week at 11:30 am and closing times are subject to change with the reopening. To keep up with Kobe’s re-opening, check out the twitter handle @Kobe_smtx.