Baseball seniors closing door on final chapter

Graduation season is upon us and it is a time of recollection for the Texas State sports teams.

The baseball team started the season off with a bang, opening up against the defending Big 12 Champion the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The seniors on this year’s team, however, have memories they will take with them after they leave San Marcos.

“Being a Bobcat means everything to me,” said Jared Huber, senior catcher. “(This university) was one of the few places to believe in me as an athlete. Being able to put on this uniform and compete is such an honor. I am forever grateful to wear the maroon and gold and represent the best university in Texas.”

Huber was consistent and steady during his tenure with the Bobcats.

“Being a Bobcat is a true honor,” said Cameron Baird, senior pitcher. “Putting on the maroon and gold daily makes me truly appreciate the opportunity that I have been blessed with. Texas State presented me with opportunities that I dream(ed) of when I was younger.”

Baird was one of the many pitchers in the Bobcat bullpen and was one of the more consistent starters for the team this season.

“Being a Bobcat has been everything I could have ever asked for,” said Dylan Paul, senior utility. “This university has given me an opportunity to further my education and baseball career, and I am eternally grateful for that.”

Paul also acknowledged he will miss the staff on campus.

“The best part about being a Bobcat is the family that you become a part of when you step on campus,” Paul said. “The people at this university — admin, coaches, teammates and classmates — they are nothing short of exceptional and I am proud to be apart of this.”

Luke Sherley, senior infield, has been one of the more vocal leaders on the team this year and was not one to shy away from critiquing his own performances. Sherley inspired those around him on and off the field.

“Being a Bobcat has given me the best four years of my life,” Sherley said. “I’ve made my best friends here and I’ll be forever grateful to Texas State for giving me this opportunity.”

The seniors are going to leave a void that will need to be filled by the remaining upperclassman. The seniors have been able to impact the younger players, not only this season, but in their whole careers at Texas State. The names of these seniors may not show up on future stat sheets for the team, but their methods and habits instilled in their teammates definitely will be.