Voge fashion hits San Marcos

rom selling clothes out of her college dorm to opening two boutiques in the central Texas area, one young entrepreneur has brought her unique designs and prints to the people of San Marcos.

Kristen Voges Bush, owner of Voge, first began her business by selling clothing from her dorm when she was a junior at UTSA. She started a page on Facebook as her store’s platform and quickly drew in a large crowd. From then, Bush decided the investment was worth it and opened her first boutique in San Antonio. With that store’s success, she was able to open a second location in San Marcos.

Bush said being able to achieve this has taken a lot of hard work, but because fashion is her biggest passion, it is a job she enjoys doing.

“I love being able to wake up and do what I enjoy,” Bush said. “You have to do something that you love in order to be happy, and I am really grateful that I am able to do that.”

When Bush first got started with her business in college, she did not have any background knowledge of how to run a retail store. Through trial and error she learned the ins-and-outs of the retail market. She said it was not easy selling from her dorm as she had to let strangers come into her home to shop, but that small beginning brought attention to the designs and styles she had to offer. However, this was not the dream she had envisioned; she wanted a physical store and the freedom of store interaction.

“I had to be very careful of who came into my home,” Bush said. “That motivated me to get my brick and mortar.”

Bush knew she was young and opening a boutique would take a lot of work. Voges knew with hard work she could accomplish her goals and never gave up.

“You have to have motivation and constant drive because there are times when things aren’t going to be great,” Bush said.

The store celebrated its grand opening March 3 and had a dj, photobooth and an open bar. Every 30 minutes there were gift card giveaways and the entire store had a 20 percent discount.

Sunnie Hohman, Voge employee and advertising junior, said the event was really fun and had a huge turnout.

“The grand opening was amazing,” Hohman said. “Customers were able to see our wide range of clothes and find something that was just right for them.”

This store supplies clothes for the mid-20-year-old age range, perfect for college students and has styles such as chic, boho, casual and formal. Voge’s goal is to have such a variety of styles so that two completely different girls can find something to wear for any occasion at this store.

Frequent customer Rebecca Cole, electronic media junior, said Voge’s clothing is perfect for a night out with your girls, going out for dinner or brunch dates.

“Voge is now one of my favorite places to shop at in San Marcos,” Cole said. “It has a different style compared to other stores and a very unique vibe.”

Voge offers a variety of prints, patterns and bright colors. Customers will be able to find floral prints, leopard prints, gingham and other patterns. To ease the shopping experience, the store is organized in an efficient way that allows customers to easily find what they are looking for.

“The employees are also really down to earth and super welcoming,” Cole said. They will help you find whatever you need, and I trust all of their fashion senses.”

Bush sets small goals to help her achieve her larger goals, with opening her second location in San Marcos being her latest goal. She is happy to have a new boutique to share with Texas State students and hopes to be an example of how hard-work and dedication can make your dreams come true.

“Never stop working and never put your dreams on hold,” Bush said. “If it is something that you think you can achieve and you are passionate about, go for it.”