Unheard of springtime events worth attending

Welcome the warm weather of spring in San Marcos with these unique community events.

Third Thursday Walkabout

To get a better taste of San Marcos’ unique downtown, the Downtown Association of San Marcos hosts a walkabout in the downtown area every third Thursday of the month.

Jean Baggette, Downtown Association president, said businesses will be offering discounts, coupons and other incentives to invite people to join them. It will be an evening filled with food, drinks, shopping and local art to display the vibrant characteristics of San Marcos. Pedicabs will be available starting next month to help people visit all the areas of the walkabout.

San Marcos community radio, KZSM, will be hosting a concert series at Kissing Alley featuring local musicians during the walkabouts. The lights will come on at sundown and there will be chairs set up for people to enjoy the music and performances.

It is a free and family-friendly event that attempts to give back to the community. Every month a local charity will be sponsored by the Downtown Association. There will be donation boxes available throughout the walkabout.

Coffee House Poetry

One can enjoy live performances while sipping on coffee, or perhaps something a little stronger, while listening to live poetry readings and performances at Wake the Dead Coffee House.

Wake the Dead has traditional coffee shop goods made by local artisans as well as beers, wines and snacks.

Poetry slams are hosted every first, third and fifth Sunday and spoken word writing workshops are hosted every second and third Sunday every month by Modern Muse Poetry.

Brent Green, an employee at Wake the Dead, said they offer a different take on what people consider poetry.

“The passion and articulation that one hears in the three minutes each poet is afforded often takes people back, leaves them stunned and coming back for more,” Green said. “This is no Barnes and Noble poetry reading.”

Live Music on the Lawn

Grab a chair or a blanket, some drinks and lay out at the San Marcos Plaza Park along the San Marcos river to enjoy a free concert series. The concerts will be held every Thursday in April.

Each week there will be different themes, vendors and performances by local musicians, according to San Marcos Parks and Recreation. The kickoff performance is on April 5 by The Rav’s– a soul, funk, rock and blues band that plays music from the ’60s to the ’90s.

Other bands will be playing throughout the month in genres such as Indie, Folk, Western, Classic Country, etc. This event is perfect for relaxing and enjoying good music in the evening or dancing the night away with friends.

Free Crawfish Saturdays

Willie’s Joint Bar and BBQ in Buda, Texas, is hosting a free crawfish boil every upcoming Saturday until the end of crawfish season between May and June. A voucher for one pound of crawfish will be given with the purchase of any beer. To avoid long lines there will be a Crawfish Express Line for $10.99.

The event will also feature outdoor games such as Jenga, washer pitching and trashcan beer pong. Some Saturdays will also feature live music.

Art Squared Arts Market

An outdoor art market in Downtown San Marcos is hosted every second Saturday of the month until December. Artists showcase and sell their handmade art pieces, including paintings, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, photography and more.

In addition, there is a farmer’s market, live music and free yoga or tai chi. A free one-hour yoga or tai chi class will be offered on the courthouse lawn and will be led by certified yoga instructors. The class is perfect for beginners and those with experience, according to the website. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat.