Track and field competes at the Roadrunner Invitational

The Texas State track and field men’s and women’s teams began the Roadrunner Invitational Friday, March 23, and finished Saturday, March 24, in San Antonio at the Park West Athletics Complex on the campus of the University of Texas San Antonio.

Competing alongside the Bobcats were Texas A&M, Baylor, Kansas State, Akron, Texas Christian University, Stephen F. Austin and the University of Texas San Antonio.

Friday, the meet started with the decathlon and heptathlon events. The first field event was the women’s hammer and men’s shot put.

T’Mond Johnson, junior thrower, shattered the school record in the shot put with a distance of 19.59-meters on his final attempt.

All of the track competition happened Saturday, beginning with the men’s 2-kilometer steeplechase at 2 p.m.

In women’s 400-meter dash, Tramesha Hardy, junior sprinter, finished in first place, earning a total of 10 points for the Bobcats. In the women’s 800-meter run, Esther Oyetunde, senior sprinter, finished second and earned eight points for the Bobcats.

In the men’s 100-meter dash, Carlos Wilson, freshman sprinter, finished eighth. In the men’s 200-meter dash, Jaylen Allen, freshman sprinter, completed second, earning the Bobcats eight points.

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Sydni Willis, senior jumper, completed third, giving the Bobcats six points.

In the men’s 400-meter dash, Demarcus Porter, senior sprinter, finished fifth and gave the Bobcats four points. In the men’s 800-meter run, Kyle Denomme, junior mid-distance runner, ended in fourth, earning the Bobcats five points.

In the women’s 4×100-meter relay, the Bobcats finished fourth. Also, in the women’s 4×400-meter relay the Bobcats completed fourth as well.

In the men’s 1500-meter run, Joseph Meade, senior distance runner, finished third, giving the Bobcats six points. Cade Michael, freshman distance runner, completed seventh. In the men’s 3000-meter run, Jose Angel Gonzalez, senior distance runner, completed second, giving the Bobcats eight points.

In the women’s high jump, Courtney Johnson, senior high jumper, finished in fifth, while Chelsie Decoud, senior high jumper, completed in seventh. In the women’s long jump, Naomi Ferdinand, sophomore horizontal jumper, finished second.

In the men’s triple jump, Alvin Chikaeze, senior horizontal jumper, completed second for the Bobcats.

Overall, the women’s team ranked sixth place with 20 events scored. The men’s team ranked eighth place overall with 20 events scored.

Track and field will continue the season in Austin, Texas, for the Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas, beginning March 29-31.