Texas State falls to Texas after rain delay

The Texas State baseball team fell 6-1 to the University of Texas Longhorns, March 27 at Bobcat Ballpark. The game was rain delayed back-to-back in the fourth inning, and the Bobcats were forced to counter with seven pitchers in the game.

The game started out slowly on the offensive side for both teams. Both teams threatened early, but the first run of the game was not recorded until the top of the fourth inning. The Longhorns would go on to score three runs that same inning, while the Longhorn pitchers would keep the Bobcat batters at bay for the remainder of the game, only allowing one run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Bobcats missed a huge opportunity in the bottom of the first inning, when Dylan Paul, senior outfielder, flew out to centerfield with the bases loaded. The Bobcats were able to outhit the Longhorns, like many of their early-season opponents, but that was countered by leaving seven runners on base for the game.

Wes Engle, junior left-handed pitcher, started the game and allowed three runs on two hits through just over three innings pitched. Engle also walked just one batter and recorded three strike outs. Jack Woodland, freshman right-handed pitcher, made his first career appearance, and recorded two outs while not conceding a hit or run.

Luke Sherley, senior shortstop, was able to get the game going in the first inning after netting a single and stealing two bases to get himself to third base. But the Bobcats were unable to score until Mickey Scott, senior infielder, recorded the Bobcats’ first RBI of the game on his lone hit in the final inning. Jonathan Ortega, junior second baseman, also recorded two hits on the game.

The Bobcats will be back in action Thursday, March 29, when they host a three-game series against the University of Arkansas Little Rock Trojans. The series will conclude Saturday, March 31, instead of the usual Sunday finish to compensate for the holiday weekend.