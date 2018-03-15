Texas State extends winning streak with win over ranked Baylor

The Texas State softball team picked up its 19th win of the season in a 5-2 comeback victory over the 11th ranked Baylor Bears Wednesday, March 14.

For the second consecutive season, an unranked Bobcats team has downed the ranked Bears. The victory extends the Bobcats’ winning streak to five games and gives them an overall record of 19-7. Texas State is 4-3 at home, 5-2 away, 10-2 on neutral ground and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Coming out swinging, Baylor jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Nicky Dawson, sophomore infielder, rounded home off a single to center field from Goose McGlaun, sophomore infielder.

Adding to their early lead, the Bears scored their second consecutive run on the following at-bat. Carlee Wallace, senior catcher, singled towards center field, bringing in Jessie Scroggins, senior outfielder, for the score.

After several scoreless innings from both teams, the Bobcats finally answered Baylor’s two runs with two runs of their own after Bailee Carter, sophomore infielder, reached home on a two-run homer to left field from Haleigh Davis, sophomore infielder.

Tied at 2-2 to open the sixth inning, the Bobcats broke away from the Bears during a flurry of offense. Christiana McDowell, sophomore outfielder, earned Texas State’s first run of the inning after reaching home off a single to center field from Hailey MacKay, sophomore infielder.

Pinch running for MacKay, Meagan King, freshman infielder, rounded home after Ariel Ortiz, senior infielder, smashed a triple to center field.

Earning their third consecutive run of the inning, the Bobcats took a 5-2 lead after Tara Oltmann, freshman infielder, singled to center field, bringing home Ortiz for the score.

In the circle for the Bobcats, Randi Rupp, senior pitcher, allowed five hits, allowed two runs early before settling in and striking out 27 of 29 batters she faced.

Up next for the Bobcats is a matchup against Coastal Carolina at the Bobcat Softball Stadium, March 17 at 1 p.m.