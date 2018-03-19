SWAT, local police report situation off highway

Update: March 19, 1:35 p.m.

Police identified the shooter as Troy Ranard Jackson. He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado at 10:55 a.m. The man and the victim were in a relationship according to a statement from the city.

Update: March 19, 11:06 a.m.

According to a statement from a city spokesperson, a man shot a woman and barricaded himself in a home before fatally shooting himself.

Around 8 a.m., witnesses saw a woman screaming in a vehicle outside of a convenience store near SH 80. The man pushed her into the vehicle and drove off.

A witnesses saw the license plate number and called law enforcement. The woman was shot in the face, and was later transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries according to the statement.

The standoff concluded as the shooter barricaded himself in a house and shot himself. Police entered the home and found the man deceased.

The man’s identity is being withheld until a family member can be found and notified. SMPD Victim Services is onsite, which is still an active crime scene.

Update: March 19, 10:39 a.m.

According to the city, residents in the area are returning to their homes and no longer need to evacuate or seek shelter. The SWAT team standoff concluded March 19 at 10 a.m. The area is still an active crime scene.

San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp reported via Twitter there is an incident being handle by a SWAT team.

Stapp advises locals near the incident to take shelter, and those not to remain far from the area of Smith Lane and Sherbarb Avenue in San Marcos.

The SWAT team and local police are in the area in response to gunfire around 8 a.m. according to Kristy Stark, communications director for the city of San Marcos.

Stark said more information will be available as the situation is resolved.

The Star will update the story as it continues.