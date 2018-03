Student Government to vote on time capsule at next meeting

Student Government read the Texas State Time Capsule Authorization Act at the March 26 meeting. The piece will be voted on during next week’s meeting.

The act authorizes the purchase of a time capsule to preserve Texas State history for generations to come and creates a presidential council on matters regarding the capsule.

The Clegg-Merritt administration has two weeks left in office, which leaves one week to present legislation and one week to vote on it.