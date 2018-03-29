SMCISD confirms the arrival of Texas State’s Teacher Fellows Program

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a program to benefit graduate students seeking real-world experience teaching in a classroom.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously Feb. 19 to implement Texas State’s Teacher Fellows Program for the 2018-19 school year. The graduate program will give students a mentored classroom experience.

The 15-month Teacher Fellows Program grants students pursuing their master’s in education the opportunity to maintain a classroom and facilitate student learning. An exchange teacher in the district will mentor the student teachers. The program currently operates in Round Rock ISD, Hays ISD and Leander ISD.

The program pays for all tuition and fees for the program, totaling 36 credit hours. An $18,000 stipend is included, as well as the opportunity to receive health insurance through the Student Health Center.

Willie Watson Jr., San Marcos CISD’s assistant superintendent for human resources, presented the program to the Board of Trustees. Watson said Michael Cardona, San Marcos CISD’s superintendent, has put an emphasis on furthering the connection between San Marcos CISD and Texas State. Currently, three fellows have been selected for the 2018 school year.

“It’s another great opportunity to strengthen our partnership with Texas State,” Watson said. “This is a win-win for both organizations. We’ll be able to have some embedded first-rate, first-class professional development support for our three fellows.

Miguel Arredondo, District 1 San Marcos CISD trustee-secretary and Texas State alumnus, said the implementation of the program is necessary. Arredondo said the program may lead to more teachers with graduate degrees in San Marcos CISD’s teaching force.

“I think any opportunity we have to partner with Texas State is something we need to pursue and support,” Arredondo said. “Growing leaders in our school system that are also Bobcats is a worthwhile example. I hope more of our future employees pursue this program.”

Representatives for San Marcos CISD’s human resource department said the stipend for having a master’s degree is $1,500 for both new and returning teachers in the district.

Laura Duhon, curriculum and instruction senior lecturer and director of the program, said the program gave her the opportunity to grow as a teacher.

“If I had to narrow down our program into one word it would be support…,” Duhon said. “The support is what helps our teachers survive and thrive. Everything contributes to them being a better teacher and ultimately what’s best for their students.”

With an average of 14 teacher fellows a year, Duhon said the program has seen approximately 432 graduates in its 24-year operation in other independent school districts. The program will begin in 2018’s fall semester for San Marcos CISD, with three more fellows accepted into the program to be hired into the affiliated districts.

The requirements for the program include a bachelor’s in elementary education with a minimum GPA of 2.75, passing the Texas Examinations of Educator Standards exams, a valid teacher’s license or certificate, and acceptance to the Graduate College, according to the College of Education.

The information form for the program is due April 1 and can be accessed here.