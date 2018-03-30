San Marcos police search for assault suspect

The San Marcos Police Department is searching for an individual who committed an assault on a man earlier in the month, causing several injuries.

The incident occurred March 10 around 12:45 a.m. in front of the Hive, located at 100 W. Hopkins in downtown San Marcos.

The victim suffered severe head trauma when his head struck the ground, knocking him unconscious.

The video of the assault was posted to the SMPD Facebook page. Anyone who can recognize the man from the video or with any information about the incident should contact SMPD Detective Aubry at paubry@SanMarcostx.gov or call 512-753-2108.