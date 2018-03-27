Remembering alumnus Anthony Stephan House

Anthony Stephan House a 39-year-old husband and father, was the first victim of the Austin bombings.

While helping his 8-year-old-daughter get ready for school March 2, House opened a suspicious package on his front porch that detonated and killed him.

This unforeseen tragedy has left his dreams for his wife, who is a local schoolteacher, and his 8-year-old baby girl shattered, replaced only with heartbreaking uncertainty,” Anthony’s mother Melonie House wrote on the GoFundMe page.

House graduated from Pflugerville High School in the ’90s and received his finance degree in 2008 at Texas State. He was a senior project manager for Texas Quarries until February 2017 and was the president of his very own money managing system, House Capital Management LLC, according to the New York Times and Austin-American Statesman.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the series of bombings that occurred in Central Texas. Our hearts are with the friends and family of Texas State alumnus Anthony Stephan House and everyone in our community impacted by this tragedy,” Texas State officials said.

According to House’s high school friends in an interview with Kera News, House was quiet, humble, well-liked, and self-assured.

“He was an athlete, started his own hedge fund account from scratch,” House’s brother Norrell Waynewood said in an interview with the Daily Beast. “He was an academic, the type of guy who just wants to push.”

Greg Padgitt, a fellow Pflugerville High School alumnus and House’s friend, said he and House were going to begin a summer mentoring program to connect young children with local and successful black businessmen, according to an interview with Kera News.

To help House’s family and the 8-year-old-daughter that he left behind, visit Melonie House’s GoFundMe page here.