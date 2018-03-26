Reasonable Gun Safety Measures Keep Us Safe

From U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett.

These continuing massacres at schools, churches, entertainment venues, and elsewhere must end – all students should be able to pursue an education without fearing that they could become additional victims.

As a lifelong Texan, I grew up around guns and hunting. But a military-style assault rifle is not for hunting – it is for killing other people. And tragically that has been the instrument of death in Parkland, Sutherland Springs, Las Vegas and elsewhere. We need to restore the ban on these weapons of war that once existed.

The Parkland shooting marks the 376th mass shooting since the beginning of 2017. In the past 5 months, 3 of the 10 deadliest shootings in U.S. history have occurred, including nearby at the church in Sutherland Springs. Time and again, short moments of silence in Congress are followed by long months of inaction. Enough. We all pray for those that have lost loved ones, but we need more than the regular response of “thoughts and prayers.” These precious lives are being ignored by this Republican-controlled Congress.

As the students from Parkland are urging, we need comprehensive background checks so that those with a history of violence or criminal wrongdoing cannot purchase a gun – implementing reasonable gun safety measures does not violate the Second Amendment. Working with local organizations like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Texas Gun Sense, and other concerned citizens, I am committed to making our communities safer.

Students inspire by standing up, organizing action, and calling out those who prioritize safety. I stand with Texas State students and allies, some of whom are coming together with the upcoming March for Our Lives at the State Capitol on March 24, giving me hope for our country’s future.

At Texas State, I have long supported both ALERRT, which provides valuable training in responding to active-shooter situations, and the School Safety Center at Texas State, which offers critical resources on school safety and reducing violence. Neither pursues the misguided policy of placing even more guns in our schools by arming teachers. I commend the collaboration between ALERRT and the University Policy Department to provide additional training for officers and administrators through their civilian response program in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting.

Those lawmakers, who want to give up and as a last resort, arm teachers, are shirking their own responsibility to prevent gun violence. Teachers should not be focused on shooting people. They should be focused on teaching our young people to help fulfill their God-given potential.

While there is no solution for gun violence, we can take positive steps to prevent more tragedies, more pain, and more grief. Let’s work together to enact reasonable reforms so no one else suffers. And if this Congress will not act, we must get one that will.

I want to hear from you. Please keep me advised of any federal matters on which I may be of assistance at Lloyd.Doggett@mail.house.gov.