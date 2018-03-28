New concept for student housing is denied

The Planning and Zoning Commission met March 27 to hold a public hearing to consider a request by Doucet and Associates, on behalf of Aurelius LTD, for approximately 6.57 acres located at the 800 Block of Peques Street.

Doucet and Associates looked to use the 6.57 acres to develop a new high-end student-housing apartment deemed “The Ritz-Carlton of Student Housing,” in order to mediate Texas State’s growth.

The development of the new student housing apartment would require a zoning change from single family to an area of high density, similar to that of Ella Lofts.

Even with the close proximity of the student housing apartment to campus, the commission argued that the apartment would lead to an increase in traffic on Peques Street and Sessom Drive and lead to negative environmental impacts on the city and its river.

In the end, the Council unanimously motioned to approve the staff recommendation of denying both PSA-18-01 and ZX-18-01 on the basis of the apartment’s environmental impact, the impact on view for the adjacent single-family homes as well as the increase in traffic that would be seen by the apartment’s development.

The agenda for the meeting is available on the city of San Marcos’ website. The next Planning and Zoning meeting will be held April 10.