Humans of San Marcos: Autumn Dorrough

Sonia Garcia
Autumn Dorrough, Texas State alumnus, works at Dos Gatos Kolaches and has her own photography practice full time.

Photo by Sonia Garcia | Lifestyle Reporter

“I started my business two years ago, it’s called Keta Photographs. I love meeting people in the area because of the culture and I love San Marcos. I’ve traveled all over Texas and gone to Colorado to shoot photos. Right now I have been really busy with senior season, and that’s actually how I started my business. I work with lots of models and bloggers to complete portraits and of course the Texas State community during graduation season. My husband is my biggest supporter. He is the one who bought my camera and even during slow seasons he is super encouraging and always pushes me to do more.”

