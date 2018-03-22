Consistency is key to leading hitter’s success

Men’s baseball offense has not been an issue, especially for one leading hitter.

Dylan Paul , senior designated hitter, started the season playing outfield, before recently becoming designated hitter of the lineup in a home game March 6 against Rice University.

So far in the season, Paul has posted a .395 batting average with a home run through 43 at bats this season, most notably for his walk-off triple in game three against Stephen F. Austin University March 4 at Bobcat Ballpark.

“I’m honestly just sticking to what I’ve been doing everyday,” Paul said. “I have a routine that I’ve gotten really comfortable with and I’m trying to stay focused.”

For most senior athletes, starting the final season can sometimes be slow; everything they have been working for has lead to this. However, Paul has been keeping the same mindset that he had since the first practice of his freshman year.

“I’m really just trying to stay consistent,” Paul said. “When someone succeeds, it’s really easy for them to lay back and get away from what they always do, and I want my success to keep going and help this team as much as possible.”

During the season, the senior has been in many crucial game moments. Whether the Bobcats are in need of a score or even just a hit to get a runner home, Paul has been able to focus and put the ball in play when needed and his mindset streams from one of his newest coaches this season, associate head coach Steven Trout

“I always just try to have the best at-bat that I can,” Paul said. “I think that Coach Trout, when he got here, he brought a ‘positive AB (at-bat)’ belt, and the team really bought into it. Our main goal is every time we get up there that we want to have the best at bat possible and just go from there.”

The team has had good competition this season such as two games against Rice University, and opening the season Feb. 16 at home against the Big 12 Champions, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but even with a decent record so far, Paul and the team are not satisfied standing at 7-4.

“Everyone on the team is on the same page,” Paul said. “We are a better team than what our record says. We’re 7-4 right now, and we are almost out-hitting everyone. Half of our offense isn’t even really going yet, and like I said, once everyone gets going we are going to be really scary.”

Paul has been able to back up his talk with his stellar play, and if he keeps on going at this pace, he just might help lead the Bobcats to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.