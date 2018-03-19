Bobcats continues win streak after weekend series

The Texas State baseball team extended its winning streak after sweeping Appalachian State in a three-game series March 16-18 at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats are now 3-0 in the Sun Belt Conference and 13-4-1 overall. The Mountaineers dropped to 0-3 in conference play and 5-12 on the season.

“They are playing at such a high level right now,” Head coach Ty Harrington said. “I was proud of our bullpen all weekend. They came in and did well.”

Texas State took an 8-2 win over Appalachian State in game one.

Derek Scheible, senior center-fielder, and Luke Sherley, senior shortstop, combined for four RBI’s and two runs scored.

Starting pitcher for the Bobcats was Nicholas Fraze, sophomore pitcher. Fraze pitched 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts. With the win, the sophomore is now 4-1 on the season.

The Bobcats extended their winning streak to double figures after a 3-2 win.

Jaylen Hubbard, junior third baseman, earned the game-winning walk, giving the Bobcats their second walk-off for the season.

Connor Reich, junior pitcher, recorded one run on four hits in his 7.0 innings of pitching. Reich struck out five batters and walked one.

Cam Baird, senior pitcher, earned the win for the night after giving up one run on two hits in his 2.0 innings. Baird struck out five players and walked one. The senior is now 2-0 on the mound this season.

The Bobcats topped the Mountaineers 7-2 in game three.

In game three, both Sherley and Scheible hit home runs for the Bobcats. Scheible’s two-run homer came at the bottom of the first, while Sherley’s three-run hit was in the second.

Zachary Leigh, sophomore pitcher, pitched 7.2 innings and recorded eight strikeouts. Leigh gave up two runs and walked two players. Leigh is now 1-0 at the mound for the season.

Up next for the Bobcats is a road-trip down I-35 to the University of Texas San Antonio Tuesday, March 20. The game is set for 6 p.m. The Bobcats will also host Incarnate Word at Bobcat Ballpark Wednesday, March 21 at 6 p.m.