Baseball team defeats UTSA

The Texas State baseball team earned a 5-2 win over rival team, the University of Texas San Antonio Tuesday, March 13 at the Bobcat Ballpark.

Derek Scheible, senior outfielder, continued his dominant start to his final season, hitting his fifth home run in his last eight games, good for five on the season total. Scheible also added another RBI to give him 15 on the year.

The much-improved pitching staff once again shined in this game, allowing only six hits with six strikeouts on the day, to go along with only two earned runs. Seth Jordan, senior left handed pitcher, earned his first victory of the season, while starting pitcher Wes Engle, junior left handed pitcher, pitched the first five innings of the game, allowing four hits on two runs while striking out two batters.

Luke Sherley, senior shortstop, also put an exclamation mark on the game himself when he caught the pitcher napping on the mound and was able to steal home from third base, his sixth steal of the season.

Jaylen Hubbard, junior infielder, and Dylan Paul, senior utility player, each had another productive game. Hubbard recorded an RBI when he singled home Paul in the opening inning, and recorded a run and a hit as well. Paul added a run and a hit to his season so far.

Head coach Ty Harrington has been able to get a lot of good innings out of his improved pitching rotation, and the team has long since overcome a slow start to the season.

Next up for the Bobcats is a three-game series at home against Appalachian State University March 16-18.