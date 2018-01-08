New lawsuit surfaces in Jordin Taylor death

A new lawsuit is underway involving an insurance company claiming to be misled by transportation services involved in a 2016 incident resulting in the death of Jordin Taylor.

Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company brought claims against B&B Shuttles on Jan. 5.

On Oct. 29, 2016, Taylor’s body was found under the rear axle of a Skyline Party Bus at Cool River Ranch. The investigation revealed Taylor was hit by one of the busses on Oct. 28, 2016, and dragged along a gravel road where she sustained multiple blunt force trauma to her head.

The lawsuit claims an inspector from Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company was led to inspect another bus instead of bus 2277, the one Taylor was found under.

In addition to this lawsuit, Freddie Joey Taylor, Jr., Taylor’s father, named B&B Shuttles in a lawsuit filed March 21, 2017. Taylor’s lawsuit named 14 defendants represented in the event including the national and local chapters of the Greek life organizations present, the party busses, the driver of the bus which hit Taylor and the location where the event was held.