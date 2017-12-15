Home Opinions Letter to the Editor Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

By Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX35)

As a longtime advocate for a free and open internet for all, I have consistently supported net neutrality, which provides a level playing field for small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete, while protecting consumers from exorbitant fees for faster service. I am pleased that Bobcats are contacting me in support of net neutrality and hope to continue hearing from them on other issues of concern.

Two years ago, I urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under the Obama Administration to take action that would ensure enforcement of net neutrality. Now, net neutrality is in the crosshairs of Trump’s FCC. I am strongly opposed to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s proposal that would repeal the net neutrality rules. On multiple occasions, I have urged him to remove this proposal from the FCC’s agenda and to keep the existing net neutrality rules.

A two-tiered internet would leave too many behind. “Slow lanes” would strangle competition, which could threaten free speech and is bad news for consumers and small businesses. If the Obama-era rules are reversed, huge businesses could create a fast lane for their customers while competitors’ clients are forced to use the internet equivalent of a dirt road.

We must all continue to speak up and remain civically engaged to prevent the Trump Administration from dragging us backward.

