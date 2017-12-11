Police looking for missing child

Update, Dec. 12 at 11:41 a.m.: The city of San Marcos tweeted at 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 12 that Kara Ryan has been found and safely returned home.

The San Marcos Police are searching for a 14 year old girl last seen on Dec. 8.

Kara Ryan was last seen when she left her home on the 200 block of Horseshoe Bend on Friday at about 11:06 a.m. Her parents called the police Dec. 9 to report her as a run away and to seek help finding her.

Ryan was supposedly last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, black Converse shoes and carrying a peach colored backpack with gray polka-dots on it. She is approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with short blonde hair and greenish-gray eyes.

Her friends told police that they have not seen or heard from her.

SMPD is asking people with information on her location to call the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108.