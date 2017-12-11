Police arrest man for burglary

San Marcos Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into Treehouse Apartments and watching a resident while she slept, Dec. 3.

At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the apartments for a burglary of a habitation in progress. A woman was asleep and woke up to 24-year-old Chaitanya Cherukuri crouched at the foot of her bed.

Cherukuri had a key on his key ring that matched the victim’s apartment locks. This is the third time the victim has found Cherukuri in her apartment.

She grabbed a personal taser and shouted for her roommate to call SMPD. She held him at Taser point until officers arrived and detained him.

Cherukuri has been charged with burglary of a habitation, stalking and voyeurism.

Police believe Cherukuri has broken in to other homes or apartments in San Marcos and are asking victims and people with information about these incidents are asked to contact Detective Garner Ames at 512-753-2314.