Texas State doubles up on McMurry in 100-50 decision

The Texas State men’s basketball team scored 100 points for the first time since Dec. 2011 in a 100-50 win over McMurry at Strahan Coliseum on Dec. 6.

The Bobcats improved to 5-4 for the season as they await Sun Belt Conference play on Dec. 29 against Appalachian State.

McMurry took their only lead of the night 10 seconds into the match after hitting a three-pointer.

The Bobcats took a 4-3 lead with 18:45 left on the clock and held the Warhawks to three points for the next seven minutes.

Texas State took their biggest lead of the first half, 56-25, after a three-pointer from sophomore guard Deris Duncan with 42 seconds left in the half. The Bobcats went into the locker room ahead 56-28.

In the second half, Texas State opened their largest lead of the night with 53 points, after a slam dunk by freshman forward Quentin Scott.

The Warhawks attempted to close the lead with a jumper and a free-throw, but fell short 100-50 at the end of regulation.

Texas State ended the night with 38 rebounds, 30 assists, three blocks and 20 steals. The Bobcats shot 56.9 percent from the field goal and 48.6 percent from the free-throw line.

The top scorer for the night was freshman Shelby Adams with 17 points and five steals. Adams added four rebounds and two assists to the overall total.

King finished with 14 points, while junior guard Isaiah Gurley and freshman guard Reggie Miller both had 13. Sophomore guard Marlin Davis and Miller led the team in assists with six each. Defensively, sophomore forward Eric Terry led the in rebounds with six and two blocks.

Up next for the Bobcats is a road game to Abilene to compete against Abilene Christian University on Dec. 9. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.