Unique boutique experience sets up shop on The Square

A new clothing store opened up on the Square three weeks ago. Pitaya is the only one of its kind in San Marcos.

Pitaya started as an idea to sell clothes and other products as a side income for the owner, Michael Mazor. Now, Pitaya is known as a little boutique store that sells, dresses, rompers, tops, bags and more all over the country. The store is offering merchandise in San Marcos different from the outlets in season and style.

There is one other Pitaya in Texas located nearly four hours away in Dallas. San Marcos was the next town picked for a new installation of a Pitaya.

“I drove down here and I just loved the feel of San Marcos,”Danielle Bissell, the operations director said. “I love the small town feel and I think it meshes well with our customer service feel because we like to build relationships with our customers.”

This boutique-style clothing store has all of the latest fashions for women to choose from. Shoppers can find their next tailgate outfit in this store along with clothes to wear on a night out on the square, sixth street or even a nice dinner.

Pitaya stays up to date on the clothing items that it sells. New shipments of clothes come in every week, so there is always something on the rack that wasn’t there the week before.

“As soon as products hit the market…we have them a few days later,” Mazor said.

Pitaya provides a modern-classic environment for shoppers to come in and browse around. There is always a sales associate to help shoppers find what they are looking for along with some upbeat modern music to jam out to while shopping.

Since the store is a boutique, it does not sell much of the same thing. If friends want to be matching on a Saturday night, it is not likely they will find the same exact outfit at Pitaya.

Even though Pitaya is a boutique, the owner said he understands most of his customers are college students. Major said prices are set to fit a college-student budget.

“We are not cheap, but we aren’t too expensive, to the point where it’s like not doable for college students,” said. ” I would come here to find cute clothes, going out clothes stuff that is wearable and cheaper prices, but also good quality.”

Pitaya being off the square allows the chance for people who live on campus and do not have a car, to have easy access to it.

“Our prices, in general, are going to be lower than what you find for new merchandise, compared to what people will be paying for older merchandise at the outlets,” Mazor said.

Pitaya is located at 230 N LBJ Drive.