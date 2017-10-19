Defensive tackle steps up this fall season

A defensive tackle is redefining stereotypes about football players by seeking to take on the world of finance.

Jordan Mittie, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle, came to Texas State by way of the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, Rhode Island in 2015. Originally, Mittie made plans to attend the Naval Academy after graduating from Aledo High School, but one shoulder injury changed his course.

“That was the school I originally signed with because I was planning on going to the Naval Academy,” Mittie said. “I had shoulder surgery and ended up at the prep school.”

While at prep school, Mittie decided that the Navy was not the route he wanted to take. Texas State offered him a position, and Mittie decided to come back home to Texas.

“I just decided that I didn’t want to do that for the next 10 years of my life,” Mittie said. “I grew up in Fort Worth and was excited to come home. I thought it was pretty cool to play three hours away from home.”

Since high school, he always had an interest in finance.

“Since high school, I was always interested in stock markets and investments,” Mittie said. “Finance is all about that, so I like it.”

With his interest in finance, Mittie does have his share of stocks. The Aledo, Texas native purchased stocks in a few companies using an app he recently downloaded on his phone and has come to like it.

“I have a few stocks right now, but it isn’t much,” Mittie said. “It’s fun to keep up with though. I have stocks in Under Armour, Finish Line, Snapchat, Twitter and a few more. It works out really well for me.”

Being an athlete with a major that deals with a lot of numbers isn’t always easy. Mittie is one of the few finance majors on the team.

“It’s tough,” Mittie said. “I think it’s about three or four of us on the team. It’s very hard managing both football and our degree, but we are making it.”

The teammates stick together through the work load by studying together and receiving advice from one another about classes.

“We all get together in groups and just help each other out,” Mittie said. “It makes my schedule a lot easier when I have other people helping me out that are dealing with the same situation.”

With Mittie graduating in the upcoming spring semester, he is finishing up all of his upper-level courses to graduate. When you tie that into football, Mittie claims that this is his toughest season yet, but he is handling it quite well.

“I graduate in this upcoming spring,” Mittie said. “With that being said, I am taking my upper-level classes this semester. This is one of the toughest schedules I have ever had, but it’s all good.”

Mittie handles his schedule by executing the art of time management. He learned how to use his time wisely and stay on a schedule when he was taking his lower level courses his first year at Texas State.

“One thing you learn while being a student-athlete your first year here is time management,” Mittie said. “After I went through my lower level courses, I got used to being on a schedule. After I’m done with practice, I go to study hall or something like that. I’m used to my everyday schedule at this point.”

After graduation in May, Mittie plans to continue his education by pursuing a master’s degree in Business Administration from Texas State. Mittie will also finish his last two years of eligibility as a Bobcat.